China Makes Public Cases On Fake Media, Piracy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:43 PM

China makes public cases on fake media, piracy

Chinese authorities Wednesday made public seven cases involving fake media and piracy that were cracked in a recent campaign

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese authorities Wednesday made public seven cases involving fake media and piracy that were cracked in a recent campaign.

The cases included fraud conducted in the name of a well-known state media organization and a fictitious media outlet, involving over three million Yuan (around 424,000 U.S.

Dollars), according to the National Office for the Fight Against Pornography and Illegal Publications.

Those involved in the fraud cases have been arrested and some have been sentenced to prison terms, the office said.

The cases also involved illegal publications and copyright infringement, such as pirated online games and textbooks, leading to the arrest of dozens of suspects.

