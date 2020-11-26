UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Makes Representation To US Over New Iran-Related Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

China Makes Representation to US Over New Iran-Related Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) China has made a presentation to the United States in connection with the new sanctions against Russian and Chinese companies over their alleged links to Iran's missile program, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, media reported, citing US Special Envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams that Washington would impose Iran-related sanctions on four Russian and Chinese entities. The new sanctions were reportedly to take effect on Wednesday.

"China has lodged stern representations with the US side over this. We firmly oppose unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction" imposed by the US on other countries.

We urge the US side to correct its mistake at once and withdraw the illegal sanctions. China remains committed to safeguarding the international non-proliferation regime and strictly fulfilling its international obligation on non-proliferation. At the same time, we will firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests," Zhao said at a briefing.

Eliott accused the entities in China and Russia of engaging in activities to promote Iran's missile program and said the United States will continue to exert pressure on Iran by imposing more sanctions in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Washington Same United States Media

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

6 minutes ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

6 minutes ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

10 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

10 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

23 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.