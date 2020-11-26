China Makes Representation to US Over New Iran-Related Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) China has made a presentation to the United States in connection with the new sanctions against Russian and Chinese companies over their alleged links to Iran's missile program, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, media reported, citing US Special Envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams that Washington would impose Iran-related sanctions on four Russian and Chinese entities. The new sanctions were reportedly to take effect on Wednesday.

"China has lodged stern representations with the US side over this. We firmly oppose unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction" imposed by the US on other countries.

We urge the US side to correct its mistake at once and withdraw the illegal sanctions. China remains committed to safeguarding the international non-proliferation regime and strictly fulfilling its international obligation on non-proliferation. At the same time, we will firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests," Zhao said at a briefing.

Eliott accused the entities in China and Russia of engaging in activities to promote Iran's missile program and said the United States will continue to exert pressure on Iran by imposing more sanctions in the coming weeks.