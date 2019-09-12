China Making 'Big Move' by Easing Tariffs Ahead of Talks With US - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) China has made a major move by eliminating tariffs on some US products ahead of trade talks resumption in two weeks, US President Donald Trump said at the White House on Wednesday.

"It was a big move," Trump told reporters. "They took tariffs off certain things, a lot of things."

Trump added that he thinks China made the right decision and that it would be good for Beijing.

The Chinese government's customs tariff commission published two lists containing 16 US goods that will be exempted from additional import duties for the period from September 17, 2019 to September 16, 2020.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of its additional trade duties on China, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties and are engaged in talks to settle their disagreements.

Last week, the two countries agreed to hold the next session of trade talks in Washington in early October. Previous negotiations took place in Shanghai in late July.