China Making Youth Unemployment A 'top Priority'
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) At a job fair for soon-to-be graduates in central Shanghai, recruiters sat bored under washed-out tarpaulins as rain and an apparent lack of interest kept potential young employees away.
The empty seats belied China's stubbornly high youth unemployment rate -- a problem so pressing that President Xi Jinping this week told top Communist Party (CCP) cadres it should be a "top priority".
His words have been seen by many analysts as a signal that reforms could be in the pipeline ahead of July's Third Plenum, a meeting that has historically unveiled important changes in economic policy direction.
Youth unemployment stood at 14.7 percent in April, official data showed -- and in June, another 11.8 million students will graduate from university, adding to the bottleneck.
That number had soared to an unprecedented 21.3 percent in mid-2023, before officials paused publishing monthly figures. They began releasing them again in December after adjusting the calculation method.
Hospitality and human resources firms dominated Friday's small job fair, one of many hosted by local authorities over recent weeks in anticipation of the imminent influx of university leavers.
"It's difficult to find a job that matches your degree and aspirations," one of the few young jobseekers at the fair, a data sciences student, told AFP.
"Lots of college students actually have too high expectations," said Julia Shao, who was recruiting for a restaurant chain.
"They do not prefer this kind of basic position. They prefer... a fancy job."
