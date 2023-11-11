China, Malaysia to boost efforts in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

GEORGE TOWN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) China and Malaysia pledged to work together to boost efforts in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation as Chinese Vice President Han Zheng wrapped up his visit to Malaysia on Saturday.

Han met with Malaysian Supreme Head Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in Kuala Lumpur and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya respectively on Thursday.

During his meeting with Sultan Abdullah, Han said China and Malaysia, as friendly neighbors across the sea, enjoy a long history of friendship, and that China will, under the guidance of jointly building a community with a shared future, work with Malaysia in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, push forward the implementation of their respective national development plans, and enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

China is always ready to step up efforts to cooperate with neighboring countries and strengthen practical cooperation in various fields with countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Malaysia, to promote sustainable prosperity and stability in the region, said the Chinese vice president.

For his part, Sultan Abdullah extended congratulations to China on its huge achievement in the Belt and Road construction.