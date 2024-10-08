China-Malaysia TVET Collaboration To Boost Productivity Of Malaysian Students: Official
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Malaysian students will receive technical, vocational education, and training (TVET) in China as part of a collaborative effort that is set to equip them with the necessary skills to effectively participate in the country's economy upon their return, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Monday.
Learning these skills first-hand in China will allow these participants to benefit from China's highly developed sectors including the agricultural sector, Ahmad Zahid said in his speech at the sending-off ceremony for 200 students participating in the Malaysia-China Youth TVET Training (MCYTT) program at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
"This effort will definitely have a significant impact in terms of job placement for our youth, improve the quality of TVET teaching staff and open up opportunities for further training up to skill degree level in China," he said.
"Collaboration between Malaysian and Chinese TVET institutions and industries has also accelerated the transfer of technology that is much needed for the future of our industry," he added.
Ahmad Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, said by closely working with industry stakeholders from China, the government can identify current and future skill needs and tailor its programs to meet these needs.
"By integrating Chinese technology into TVET programs, industry professionals and aspiring individuals can acquire specialized knowledge and practical skills aligned with global standards and market demands," he said.
