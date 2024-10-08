Open Menu

China-Malaysia TVET Collaboration To Boost Productivity Of Malaysian Students: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

China-Malaysia TVET collaboration to boost productivity of Malaysian students: official

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Malaysian students will receive technical, vocational education, and training (TVET) in China as part of a collaborative effort that is set to equip them with the necessary skills to effectively participate in the country's economy upon their return, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Monday.

Learning these skills first-hand in China will allow these participants to benefit from China's highly developed sectors including the agricultural sector, Ahmad Zahid said in his speech at the sending-off ceremony for 200 students participating in the Malaysia-China Youth TVET Training (MCYTT) program at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

"This effort will definitely have a significant impact in terms of job placement for our youth, improve the quality of TVET teaching staff and open up opportunities for further training up to skill degree level in China," he said.

"Collaboration between Malaysian and Chinese TVET institutions and industries has also accelerated the transfer of technology that is much needed for the future of our industry," he added.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, said by closely working with industry stakeholders from China, the government can identify current and future skill needs and tailor its programs to meet these needs.

"By integrating Chinese technology into TVET programs, industry professionals and aspiring individuals can acquire specialized knowledge and practical skills aligned with global standards and market demands," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Education China Job Kuala Lumpur Market From Government Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic ..

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with s ..

41 minutes ago
 H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

2 hours ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

3 hours ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

5 hours ago
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

18 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

18 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

18 hours ago

More Stories From World