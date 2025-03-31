China Manufacturing Activity Grows At Highest Rate In A Year
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) China's manufacturing activity grew in March for the highest rate in a year, official data showed Monday, a rare bright spot as the world's second-largest economy struggles to climb out of a prolonged slump.
Authorities have looked in recent months to revive confidence in the Chinese economy, grappling with a prolonged property sector crisis and now under increasing pressure from fresh trade tensions with the United States.
The Purchasing Managers' Index -- a key measure of industrial output -- came in at 50.5 in March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), above the 50-point mark that separates growth and contraction.
The reading for March was up from February's 50.2, and the highest in twelve months.
Manufacturing was boosted by workers' return to work after the traditional Spring Festival travel period in February and the fact that "enterprises' production and operating activities accelerated," NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement.
The non-manufacturing PMI, which measures activity in the services sector, came in at 50.
8, up from February's 50.4.
China has in recent years battled stuttering youth unemployment, stubbornly low consumer demand and a persistent property sector debt crisis.
Higher US tariffs on Chinese exports are also expected to hit domestic manufacturers in the coming months.
"The manufacturing sector faces downside risk in Q2 as the external demand weakens, driven by the tariffs and the economic slowdown in the US," Zhiwei Zhang, President and Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note.
"The big question is how much export growth will decline, and how quickly the fiscal spending will pick up to offset weaker exports," he added.
Authorities announced a raft of stimulus measures last year including rate cuts and the easing of some home purchasing restrictions.
And leaders at a key political meeting this month vowed to create 12 million new urban jobs in 2025.
They also said they were aiming for total growth this year of five percent -- the same as 2024 and a goal considered ambitious by many economists.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From World
-
What happens on Trump's 'Liberation Day' and beyond?5 minutes ago
-
China manufacturing activity grows at highest rate in a year5 minutes ago
-
Venezuela says US revoked transnational oil, gas company licenses5 minutes ago
-
'Devastated': Relatives await news from Bangkok building collapse5 minutes ago
-
Japan-Australia flagship hydrogen project stumbles5 minutes ago
-
Musk deploys wealth in bid to swing Wisconsin court vote5 minutes ago
-
Trump says 'not joking' about possible third term as president5 minutes ago
-
China discovers major new oilfield off Shenzhen15 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei leads hefty equity market losses; gold hits record15 minutes ago
-
Clock ticks on Trump's reciprocal tariffs as countries seek reprieve15 minutes ago
-
Duterte lawyer: 'compelling' grounds to throw case out15 minutes ago
-
Le Pen: far right leader battling for political survival25 minutes ago