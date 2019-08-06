UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Maritime Museum Receives Donations From Late American Philanthropists

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:59 AM

China maritime museum receives donations from late American Philanthropists

China's national maritime museum has received 87 animal specimens donated by late American philanthropist Kenneth Eugene Behring

TIANJIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :China's national maritime museum has received 87 animal specimens donated by late American philanthropist Kenneth Eugene Behring.

The specimens are expected to meet the public soon, according to the museum in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Behring, an American real estate developer and billionaire philanthropist, passed away on June 25.

The collection contains 12 specimens of endangered species like the Nile crocodile, the African elephant and the white-rumped vulture, and 75 others of non-rare animals such as the bontebok, the porcupine and the giraffe.

"The great variety of specimens collected from multiple continents are very precious," said Cui Yunxuan, a commentator at the national maritime museum.

With six display areas and 15 exhibition halls, the three-story museum in Binhai New Area of Tianjin opened to the public in trial operation on May 1. It currently possesses more than 40,000 collection items, among which over 400 rare animal specimens were donated by Behring.

The American philanthropist had attached great importance to popular science education in museums and had donated large collections of rare animal specimens to nature and history museums in China.

Related Topics

Education China Tianjin Eugene May June From

Recent Stories

Chronic depression: Form of CBT may fail after 2 y ..

6 seconds ago

Could a cannabis substance replace opioid pain rel ..

7 seconds ago

Could the use of stomach acid drugs raise the risk ..

10 seconds ago

Preparations for 14th August celebrations in full ..

20 minutes ago

'We've lost our identity, say Kashmiris after arti ..

30 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.