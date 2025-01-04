Open Menu

China Market Fire Kills Eight

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

China market fire kills eight

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A fire at a vegetable market in north China killed eight people and injured 15 on Saturday, local authorities reported.

"The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and are currently not in life-threatening danger," the Qiaoxi District People's Government said after the blaze in Zhangjiakou city, northwest of Beijing.

The fire at the Liguang market broke out at around 8:40 am (0040 GMT) and was extinguished after 10:00 am, the district government said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Footage shared online and geolocated by AFP showed people outside the market fleeing the blaze while thick smoke billowed skywards.

Other videos showed firefighters battling the flames and carrying victims away from the scene.

