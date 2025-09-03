China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

(@Abdulla99267510)

The event, attended by global leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was described by Beijing as a demonstration of national unity and resilience

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) China showcased its military strength on Wednesday with a grand parade at Tiananmen Square to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

The event, attended by global leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was described by Beijing as a demonstration of national unity and resilience.

The celebrations began with an 80-gun salute, followed by a spectacular display of military precision.

Troops from the army, navy, and air force marched in perfect synchronization, while modern fighter jets performed a fly-past.

Advanced weaponry, including long-range intercontinental nuclear missiles capable of striking targets anywhere in the world, was also put on display.

President Xi Jinping, who inspected the troops as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech emphasizing the choice between war and peace for humanity.

He declared that the Chinese nation would never be intimidated by hegemonic powers, an indirect message aimed at the United States.

Xi urged the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army into a world-class military, tasked with safeguarding China’s sovereignty, unity, and regional stability.

He also called on the armed forces to provide strategic support for national rejuvenation and to contribute to global peace and development.

“History has shown that China’s progress cannot be stopped, and we will never pursue expansionist goals,” he stressed.

The Chinese leader appealed to the international community to prevent the recurrence of historical tragedies and reiterated his vision for a fairer global order based on justice and equality.

Earlier in the day, Xi met with surviving veterans of the war, many now over 90 years old, who had fought in the Eighth Route Army, South China guerrilla forces, and Kuomintang units during the 14-year struggle that culminated in Japan’s unconditional surrender in 1945.

A symbolic release of 80,000 doves and thousands of colorful balloons honored the memory of war heroes.

The square was filled with young men and women waving national flags and singing patriotic songs, adding a festive touch to the solemn occasion.

Notably, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not invited to the event, highlighting the strained relations between Beijing and New Delhi.

In the official group photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was positioned in the front row, and his warm reception by President Xi came moments before that of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The day-long commemorations will conclude with a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People for visiting dignitaries.