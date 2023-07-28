Open Menu

China, Mauritania Sign Belt-and-Road Cooperation Deal - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

China signed a deal with Mauritania on Friday for cooperation on Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, a trade and infrastructure project, China Central Television reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) China signed a deal with Mauritania on Friday for cooperation on Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, a trade and infrastructure project, China Central Television reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, signed the agreement in the city of Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province, which is hosting the 2023 World University Games.

The agreement will ensure cooperation across a wide range of areas, remove trade barriers, promote investment and support people-to-people exchanges.

Xi said that the two nations should act together to uphold their shared interests and safeguard international fairness and justice.

China reopened its borders late in 2022 after years of pandemic-related restrictions, inviting leaders of Indonesia, Georgia, Burundi, Guyana and Fiji to the University Games in Chengdu.

