China May Ban Entry For Writers Of US' Hong Kong Rights Act - Global Times Editor-in-Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:38 PM

Beijing is considering banning the US lawmakers responsible for drafting the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, enacted earlier this week, from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of Chinese state newspaper Global Times, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Beijing is considering banning the US lawmakers responsible for drafting the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, enacted earlier this week, from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of Chinese state newspaper Global Times, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 and another law prohibiting US exports of specified police equipment to Hong Kong. The acts amended existing legislation to allow for the possibility of sanctions on human rights offenders in the special administrative region and an annual assessment of the developments there to determine the level of Hong Kong's autonomy from China the US treats Hong Kong as a seperate trade entity and therefore must ensure that the city retains its autonomy.

"Based what I know, out of respect for President Trump, the US and its people, China is considering to put the drafters of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on the no-entry list, barring them from entering Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao," Hu wrote on Twitter.

After the US announced its legislative amendments, China's Foreign Ministry threatened to retaliate against the United States.

Hong Kong has been gripped by the violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Protesters now claim that the authorities are abusing their power to suppress them, a claim that has denied by the government. So far, nearly 4,500 people have been detained, more than 1,500 people have been hospitalized and more than 400 security personnel have been injured in the unrest.

Beijing has repeatedly insisted that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities.

More Stories From World

