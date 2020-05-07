UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China May Buy More Su-35 Fighters From Russia - Head Of Government Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:02 PM

China May Buy More Su-35 Fighters From Russia - Head of Government Agency

China may buy more Su-35 fighters from Russia, whereas Turkey has not requested them, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the defense industry cooperation body, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) China may buy more Su-35 fighters from Russia, whereas Turkey has not requested them, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the defense industry cooperation body, said.

China has already bought $2.5 billion worth of Su-35 from Russia.

"We have a wide aircraft engine program with China.

Besides, we cannot rule out that Beijing may buy more Su-35s," the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told the "Natsionalnaya Oborona" magazine ("National defense.")

Russia and Turkey are also discussing the potential purchase, but "not very actively," Shugaev said.

"They [the talks] have a more technical, exploratory nature. I cannot say that today or tomorrow we will sign a deal. Apparently, Turkey needs to make a political decision on whether it needs Su-35 or not. There has been no request from Turkey for this aircraft," Shugaev said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Beijing Buy May From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

36 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

52 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

46 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

46 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.