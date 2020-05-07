China May Buy More Su-35 Fighters From Russia - Head Of Government Agency
China may buy more Su-35 fighters from Russia, whereas Turkey has not requested them, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the defense industry cooperation body, said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) China may buy more Su-35 fighters from Russia, whereas Turkey has not requested them, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the defense industry cooperation body, said.
China has already bought $2.5 billion worth of Su-35 from Russia.
"We have a wide aircraft engine program with China.
Besides, we cannot rule out that Beijing may buy more Su-35s," the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told the "Natsionalnaya Oborona" magazine ("National defense.")
Russia and Turkey are also discussing the potential purchase, but "not very actively," Shugaev said.
"They [the talks] have a more technical, exploratory nature. I cannot say that today or tomorrow we will sign a deal. Apparently, Turkey needs to make a political decision on whether it needs Su-35 or not. There has been no request from Turkey for this aircraft," Shugaev said.