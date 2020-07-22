UrduPoint.com
China May Close US Consulate In Wuhan In Response To Washington's Actions - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:05 PM

China is considering the possibility of closing the US consulate in the city of Wuhan as a response to Washington's demand to close Chinese mission in the city of Houston, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) China is considering the possibility of closing the US consulate in the city of Wuhan as a response to Washington's demand to close Chinese mission in the city of Houston, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese official Global Times newspaper reported that the US government had ordered closing the diplomatic mission within 72 hours.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, called on Washington to immediately abolish the decision, adding that if the decision is not canceled, Beijing will certainly retaliate. When asked to comment on media reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the Chinese consulate, Wang stated that the "the consulate general functions in a normal mode."

