China May Ease Visa Requirements for Afghan Businessmen - Chinese Ambassador

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu promised country's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to facilitate the easing of visa requirements for Afghan businessmen at a Saturday meeting.

"At the request of Muttaqi, the Chinese side promised to ensure the simplification of the procedure for issuing visas to Afghan entrepreneurs," the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two diplomats also discussed bilateral trade, in particular, the export of Afghan dried fruits to China, according to the ministry.

Following the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover in August, China decided to keep its embassy in Kabul open, unlike many other countries that relocated their missions to Qatar's Doha. During the virtual meeting of G20 foreign ministers in September, Beijing also called on the member states to lift unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and stop using Kabul's foreign exchange reserves as an instrument of pressure.