China May Get Access To Protected US Government Networks Within 5 Years - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) China is developing its cyber capabilities that may enable it gain access to protected United States' government networks within the next five years, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a leaked classified document.

"The PLA (People's Liberation Army of China) is seeking to improve virtual environments for testing its cyber capabilities, which when combined with advanced infiltration techniques, probably will enable China to access some USG (US government) and DOD (US Department and Defense) networks that are protected by zerotrust architectures (ZTA) within the next 5 years," the document dated February 23, 2023 said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The document's stamps indicate it is a summary of reports provided by the US intelligence community, which is usually received from intercepted foreign communications, The Washington Post said.

The zero-trust protection model constantly requires user identity verification to improve security of the networks as if hackers have already infiltrated the system. The White House and Pentagon have been prioritizing this model and are intended to invest billions of Dollars in it, according to the report. However, the newspaper specified, zero-trust is a principle rather that a single program, and it can be implemented using various algorithms.

