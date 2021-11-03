UrduPoint.com

China May Have 'Nuclear Triad' With Air-Launch Capability - Pentagon

China may already possess a nascent "nuclear triad," including a nuclear capable air-launched ballistic missile as well as technological improvements of its ground and sea nuclear capabilities, the Pentagon said in a new report published on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) China may already possess a nascent "nuclear triad," including a nuclear capable air-launched ballistic missile as well as technological improvements of its ground and sea nuclear capabilities, the Pentagon said in a new report published on Wednesday.

"The PRC has possibly already established a nascent "nuclear triad" with the development of a nuclear capable air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) and improvement of its ground and sea-based nuclear capabilities," the report prepared for Congress said.

