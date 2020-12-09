China May Outpace US Military Potential by Mid-Century - US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman

China is rapidly boosting its military sector and can equal the US military capabilities by 2035 if the current pace of development is maintained, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal newspaper, adding that China may outpace the US military potential by the mid-century

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) China is rapidly boosting its military sector and can equal the US military capabilities by 2035 if the current pace of development is maintained, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal newspaper, adding that China may outpace the US military potential by the mid-century.

"They have developed a significant military today ... They are on a path if all things being equal, and all things are never equal, but if all things stay the same, they would be on a par with the United States at some point in the future," Milley said on Tuesday.

According to the chairman, China has now a strong economy and has invested heavily in the development of the military sector.

Apart from enhancing air, ground and naval forces, Beijing has made significant progress in strengthening space capabilities and cybersecurity.

"It is certainly a significant security challenge for the United States now and in the years to come," the military official added.

Last week, US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in an opinion-editorial piece that China became the greatest global threat to the United States since the end of World War II. Ratcliffe cited intelligence indicating that China's ultimate goal is global economic, military and technological domination and warned that a bipartisan response is needed to curb Beijing's growing influence.