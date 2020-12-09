UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China May Outpace US Military Potential By Mid-Century - US Joint Chiefs Of Staff Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:21 PM

China May Outpace US Military Potential by Mid-Century - US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman

China is rapidly boosting its military sector and can equal the US military capabilities by 2035 if the current pace of development is maintained, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal newspaper, adding that China may outpace the US military potential by the mid-century

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) China is rapidly boosting its military sector and can equal the US military capabilities by 2035 if the current pace of development is maintained, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal newspaper, adding that China may outpace the US military potential by the mid-century.

"They have developed a significant military today ... They are on a path if all things being equal, and all things are never equal, but if all things stay the same, they would be on a par with the United States at some point in the future," Milley said on Tuesday.

According to the chairman, China has now a strong economy and has invested heavily in the development of the military sector.

Apart from enhancing air, ground and naval forces, Beijing has made significant progress in strengthening space capabilities and cybersecurity.

"It is certainly a significant security challenge for the United States now and in the years to come," the military official added.

Last week, US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in an opinion-editorial piece that China became the greatest global threat to the United States since the end of World War II. Ratcliffe cited intelligence indicating that China's ultimate goal is global economic, military and technological domination and warned that a bipartisan response is needed to curb Beijing's growing influence.

Related Topics

China Beijing Progress Same United States May World War All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

One arrested, liquor recovered in bahawalpur

5 minutes ago

Japan's Ruling Party Approves Project to Build 2 A ..

5 minutes ago

State Secretary of Vatican Admitted to Hospital to ..

5 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Orders 4 States to Reply to Texas ..

5 minutes ago

Sadaqat Abbasi emphasizes financial discipline to ..

12 minutes ago

Alexander fought wars in almost all regions of Pak ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.