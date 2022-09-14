UrduPoint.com

China Might Send High-Level Delegation To UK For Queen's State Funeral - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 07:06 PM

China is considering sending a high-level delegation to the United Kingdom to attend the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) China is considering sending a high-level delegation to the United Kingdom to attend the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

"China is actively considering sending a high-level delegation to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Mao told a briefing.

The diplomat added that the information will be released "in due course."

The public farewell ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abby on September 14-19. The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.

m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19. The ceremony will be attended by almost 500 officials from different countries.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became King of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on September 10.

Earlier this week, UK media reported that Russia, Belarus and Myanmar were not invited to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

