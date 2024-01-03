China Minmetals expects revenues reach new high

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) China Minmetals Corporation, the country's largest metals and minerals group, expects to see its revenues rise to a new high in 2023, the company said at its annual work conference.

In 2023, the operating revenues of the mineral giant are expected to increase by 3.5 percent year on year to 930 billion Yuan (about 131 billion U.S.

Dollars). Net profits are also expected to rise significantly from 2022, it said.

The company said its production and operation were stable and orderly last year. The contract value of its newly-signed projects rose 4.5 percent year on year.

The company's innovative capacity has also improved in 2023, with the number of new invention patents jumping 21 percent year on year, the company added.