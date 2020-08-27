China Mistaken If Thinks Ballistic Missiles Will Intimidate US - US Envoy Billingslea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) China is mistaken if it believes launching ballistic missiles could intimidate the United States, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall S. Billingslea said.

"If China thinks launching ballistic missiles will somehow intimidate the United States and our allies, they're sorely mistaken," Billingslea wrote on Twitter.

He attached a photo of a story in the South China Morning Post that said the Chinese military "launches two missiles in South China Sea in 'warning to the United States'."