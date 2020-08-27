UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Mistaken If Thinks Ballistic Missiles Will Intimidate US - US Envoy Billingslea

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

China Mistaken If Thinks Ballistic Missiles Will Intimidate US - US Envoy Billingslea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) China is mistaken if it believes launching ballistic missiles could intimidate the United States, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall S. Billingslea said.

"If China thinks launching ballistic missiles will somehow intimidate the United States and our allies, they're sorely mistaken," Billingslea wrote on Twitter.

He attached a photo of a story in the South China Morning Post that said the Chinese military "launches two missiles in South China Sea in 'warning to the United States'."

Related Topics

China Twitter United States Post

Recent Stories

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

7 hours ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

10 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

10 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

10 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.