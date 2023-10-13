China-Mongolia border port sees record-high goods volume in first three quarters

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- The volume of goods handled in the first three quarters of this year by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, exceeded 27.47 million tonnes, up 139.4 percent year on year, hitting a record high since the port was opened.

Notably, the port handled about 26.5 million tonnes of imported coal during the period, a surge of 148.01 percent year on year. It also handled 652,100 tonnes of imported copper refined powder in the first three quarters, an increase of 11.

52 percent year on year, said the port administration.

Meanwhile, the port saw 322,400 tonnes of export goods during the same period, up 56.26 percent year on year.

In 2022, the port completed the customs clearance of over 19 million tonnes of goods, more than twice that of 2021.

Situated in north China's Inner Mongolia, Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub in the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.