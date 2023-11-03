Open Menu

China, Mongolia Seek To Bolster Tourism Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China, Mongolia seek to bolster tourism cooperation

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A seminar promoting tourism cooperation with China was held in Mongolia's capital on Friday.

The seminar covered the current state of tourism in Mongolia and cross-border tourism initiatives.

Li Zhi, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator, emphasized that tourism is a bridge that promotes cultural and people-to-people exchanges, enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between China and Mongolia.

"China is the main market for Mongolia's tourism sector. Therefore, we have been implementing many activities to further strengthen cultural and tourism cooperation between Mongolia and China and deepen the mutual understanding between the two peoples," said Dagvajamts Batsukh, head of Ulan Bator's tourism department.

Around 60 relevant officials and experts from both countries attended the seminar co-organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator, Ulan Bator's Tourism Department and the Mongolian Tourism Association.

Related Topics

China Mongolia Market From

