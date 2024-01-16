China, Mongolia Win Gold At 15th Budapest Int'l Circus Festival
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BUDAPEST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The China National Acrobatic Troupe and Mongolia's Troupe Zola won gold prizes at the 15th Budapest International Circus Festival here on Monday.
The Chinese troupe, also winner of the festival's "Budapest Grand Prix," earned the top prize with a bicycle act, while Troupe Zola performed teeterboard.
Chinese artists' success is due to "a huge breakthrough based on the traditional programs, and also a huge innovation based on the original technique," Li Chi, president of the China National Acrobatic Troupe and honorary president of the jury of the festival, told Xinhua after the awards ceremony.
The silver and bronze prizes went to artists from Italy, Russia, and Mongolia.
The Budapest International Circus Festival, one of the world's most prestigious circus events, has been held every two years since 1996. This year's event lasted from Jan. 10 to 15, offering over 50 performances.
Recent Stories
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks snap winning streak to end lower8 minutes ago
-
Over 5,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka in January8 minutes ago
-
Embiid scores 41 on return for Sixers, Lakers end Thunder streak8 minutes ago
-
Swiatek up and running at Australian Open as Alcaraz makes bow9 minutes ago
-
N. Korea abolishes agencies working for reunification with South39 minutes ago
-
Severe snowstorms grip US, disrupting life and air travel39 minutes ago
-
Swiatek battles past Kenin with Collins next at Australian Open49 minutes ago
-
Mauritius on maximum cyclone alert as storm Belal wreaks havoc49 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update59 minutes ago
-
Big win in Iowa moves Trump closer to Biden re-match1 hour ago
-
Messi, Bonmati scoop awards for FIFA's best in 20231 hour ago
-
Swedish citizen detained in Iran: foreign ministry1 hour ago