China, Mongolia Win Gold At 15th Budapest Int'l Circus Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM

BUDAPEST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The China National Acrobatic Troupe and Mongolia's Troupe Zola won gold prizes at the 15th Budapest International Circus Festival here on Monday.

The Chinese troupe, also winner of the festival's "Budapest Grand Prix," earned the top prize with a bicycle act, while Troupe Zola performed teeterboard.

Chinese artists' success is due to "a huge breakthrough based on the traditional programs, and also a huge innovation based on the original technique," Li Chi, president of the China National Acrobatic Troupe and honorary president of the jury of the festival, told Xinhua after the awards ceremony.

The silver and bronze prizes went to artists from Italy, Russia, and Mongolia.

The Budapest International Circus Festival, one of the world's most prestigious circus events, has been held every two years since 1996. This year's event lasted from Jan. 10 to 15, offering over 50 performances.

