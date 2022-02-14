China Monitors Situation in Ukraine, Embassy Works as Usual - Beijing

China is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, and its embassy in Kiev is working as usual, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) China is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, and its embassy in Kiev is working as usual, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Monday.

"The Chinese side is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, the Chinese embassy and consulates are working as usual," Wang told a briefing.