UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Mourns Egypt's Former President Mubarak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

China mourns Egypt's former president Mubarak

China Wednesday expressed deep condolences on the death of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak and extended sincere sympathy to his family

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :China Wednesday expressed deep condolences on the death of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak and extended sincere sympathy to his family.

"Mr. Mubarak made great contributions to the development of China-Egypt relations.

The Chinese government and Chinese people will not forget this," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press briefing.

China stands ready to work with Egypt to further forge ahead the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, he said.

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt's fourth and longest-serving president, died at the age of 91 after undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit following surgery, state television said Tuesday.

Related Topics

China Egypt Died Family TV Government

Recent Stories

Violent attacks on Muslims expose Hindu extremism: ..

11 minutes ago

Sugarcane cultivation should be started immediatel ..

20 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 139, ..

20 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to ..

20 minutes ago

Efforts on card by MoHR to redraft regional strate ..

20 minutes ago

Danone sees 100-mn-euro hit from coronavirus in Q1 ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.