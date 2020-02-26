(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China Wednesday expressed deep condolences on the death of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak and extended sincere sympathy to his family

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :China Wednesday expressed deep condolences on the death of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak and extended sincere sympathy to his family.

"Mr. Mubarak made great contributions to the development of China-Egypt relations.

The Chinese government and Chinese people will not forget this," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press briefing.

China stands ready to work with Egypt to further forge ahead the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, he said.

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt's fourth and longest-serving president, died at the age of 91 after undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit following surgery, state television said Tuesday.