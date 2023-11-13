Open Menu

China Moves To Diversify Tourism Products

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China moves to diversify tourism products

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has issued a plan to boost domestic tourism with a focus on offering a more diversified array of tourism products.

New tourism projects suitable for students and the elderly should be rolled out, and more ice-snow, marine, cruise, adventure, stargazing and city-walk tours should be launched, according to the plan.

The plan also aims to improve the consumption experience during travels, deliver better public services, roll out virtual museum tours and strengthen market regulation.

China saw over 2.38 billion domestic trips during the first half of this year, raking in tourism revenue of 2.3 trillion Yuan (about 315.2 billion U.S. Dollars), official statistics showed.

Related Topics

China Tours Market Billion

Recent Stories

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

37 minutes ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

50 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

23 hours ago
Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

2 days ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

2 days ago

More Stories From World