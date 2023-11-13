China moves to diversify tourism products

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has issued a plan to boost domestic tourism with a focus on offering a more diversified array of tourism products.

New tourism projects suitable for students and the elderly should be rolled out, and more ice-snow, marine, cruise, adventure, stargazing and city-walk tours should be launched, according to the plan.

The plan also aims to improve the consumption experience during travels, deliver better public services, roll out virtual museum tours and strengthen market regulation.

China saw over 2.38 billion domestic trips during the first half of this year, raking in tourism revenue of 2.3 trillion Yuan (about 315.2 billion U.S. Dollars), official statistics showed.