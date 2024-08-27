China Moves To Support Veterans In Flood-hit Regions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced on Tuesday that assistance, both in the form of financial aid and material support, has been provided to veterans, their families and veteran volunteer rescue organizations in flooded areas.
The ministry coordinated with national veterans' welfare organizations to help affected ex-service personnel build back their lives after the floods and to improve veteran organizations' rescue capabilities.
This year's peak flood season in China, from late July to early August, has seen heavy rainfall and typhoons causing flash flooding across several regions.
The ministry emphasized its continued efforts to support veterans facing challenges due to natural disasters, serious illnesses, and other emergencies.
It pledged support for social participation and various funding channels to help ex-service personnel across the country overcome difficulties.
