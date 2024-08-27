Open Menu

China Moves To Support Veterans In Flood-hit Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

China moves to support veterans in flood-hit regions

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced on Tuesday that assistance, both in the form of financial aid and material support, has been provided to veterans, their families and veteran volunteer rescue organizations in flooded areas.

The ministry coordinated with national veterans' welfare organizations to help affected ex-service personnel build back their lives after the floods and to improve veteran organizations' rescue capabilities.

This year's peak flood season in China, from late July to early August, has seen heavy rainfall and typhoons causing flash flooding across several regions.

The ministry emphasized its continued efforts to support veterans facing challenges due to natural disasters, serious illnesses, and other emergencies.

It pledged support for social participation and various funding channels to help ex-service personnel across the country overcome difficulties.

Related Topics

Flood China July August From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

2 hours ago
 UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

11 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

11 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

11 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

12 hours ago
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

12 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

12 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

12 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

12 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

12 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World