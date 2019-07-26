UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Moves Up In Global Innovation Ranking

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:37 PM

China moves up in global innovation ranking

China is ranked 14th among more than 100 economies worldwide in a benchmark innovation ranking in 2019, moving up three spots from last year and strengthening its position as a leading innovative nation

NEW DEHLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :China is ranked 14th among more than 100 economies worldwide in a benchmark innovation ranking in 2019, moving up three spots from last year and strengthening its position as a leading innovative nation.

The 2019 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) report, jointly released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, Cornell University and several other organizations on Wednesday, gave China an overall score of 54.82 out of 100 with top ranks in patents by origin, industrial designs and trademarks by origin, as well as high-tech and creative goods exports.

It noted China has remained the only middle-income economy in the top 30 and continues to be top-ranked in quality of innovation among middle-income economies for the seventh consecutive year. Of the top 100 science and technology clusters, China has racked up 18, second only to the United States.

The highest overall ranking this year goes to Switzerland with a score of 67.24, the ninth straight time the European country has topped the GII. Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands and Britain followed Switzerland in the ranking accordingly.

The GII 2019 gauges levels of innovation in 129 economies based on 80 indicators, from traditional measurements like research and development investments and international patent and trademark applications to newer indicators including mobile-phone app creation and high-tech exports.

Themed "Creating Healthy Lives - The Future of Medical Innovation," the 2019 ranking aims to explore the role of medical innovation as it shapes the future of healthcare.

Despite signs of slowing economic growth and shadows from protectionism, innovation continues to blossom, particularly in Asia, the report has noted.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports China United States Switzerland Sweden Netherlands 2019 From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Maleeha Lodhi elected vice president of UN ECOSOC

18 minutes ago

Time has come to implement promises made during Tr ..

18 minutes ago

Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wish ..

18 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

18 minutes ago

Caracas Slams New US Sanctions as Infringement Upo ..

18 minutes ago

Media registration for 2019-20 season opens

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.