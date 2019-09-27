UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Mulling To Reduce Poverty Through Industrial Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:58 PM

China mulling to reduce poverty through industrial development

China will further encourage industrial development and entrepreneurship in rural areas in a bid to alleviate poverty, officials said Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :China will further encourage industrial development and entrepreneurship in rural areas in a bid to alleviate poverty, officials said Friday.

Poverty-stricken areas will be supported to develop featured industries by tapping ecological advantages and local resources, Han Changfu, minister of agriculture and rural affairs, told a press conference.

"We will continue to focus on connecting production and sales, and turn the ecological resources of impoverished areas into brand and economic advantages," said Han.

On site capacity-building training for impoverished populations will be organized to cope with problems encountered in industrial development and rural startups, said Liu Yongfu, director of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

"Over the past decades, absolute poverty has been basically eliminated in rural China," said Han.

By the end of 2018, the number of people living in poverty in rural areas decreased to 16.6 million from 770 million during the early stage of the reform and opening-up.

Rural residents' per capita disposable income rose to 14,617 Yuan (about 2,048 U.S. Dollars) by the end of 2018, 40 times the number in 1949, official data showed.

Related Topics

China Agriculture SITE 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Modi's fascist agenda to be exposed at all forums: ..

1 minute ago

Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) to ..

1 minute ago

Special persons take out rally to express solidari ..

1 minute ago

Italy to expand archaeological assistance in KP: E ..

15 minutes ago

Some Nations Interested in Buying Russia's Bastion ..

15 minutes ago

Russian-US Relations Unlikely to Improve by 2020 U ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.