China mulls encouraging private actors role in community corrections

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : China is considering encouraging private actors to take part in community corrections in a draft law on the subject.

The draft law was submitted Monday to the ongoing bimonthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for a second reading.

The state encourages and supports enterprises, public institutions, social organizations, volunteers and other private actors to participate in community corrections, according to the draft.

Community correction institutions can purchase social services to provide offenders with necessary assistance in psychological counseling, vocational training, and social relation skills, among others, said the draft law.