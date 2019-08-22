China mulls further encouraging body donation

China is mulling further encouraging body donation in the draft section of personality rights of the civil code, which is under its third reading at the top legislature

BEIJING , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : China is mulling further encouraging body donation in the draft section of personality rights of the civil code, which is under its third reading at the top legislature.

The draft is among bills submitted Thursday to the bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for review.

The spouse, adult children and parents of a deceased person can decide, in accord and in writing, to donate the body, unless the person expressed disapproval before death, according to a new clause added to the draft.