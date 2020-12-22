UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Mulls Heavier Criminal Penalties For IPR Infringements

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:09 PM

China mulls heavier criminal penalties for IPR infringements

China's new draft amendment to its Criminal Law has proposed stricter punishment for intellectual property crimes

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :China's new draft amendment to its Criminal Law has proposed stricter punishment for intellectual property crimes.

The draft Amendment XI to the Criminal Law was submitted Tuesday to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for the third reading.

The maximum prison term for trademark and copyright infringements will be increased from seven years to 10 years, according to the draft amendment.

Related Topics

China Reading Congress Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

11 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s Instagram Photo Contest an ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority participates in conf ..

41 minutes ago

New US Sanctions Unlikely to Impact Russia's Defen ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

2 minutes ago

BioNTech says can make mutation-beating vaccine in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.