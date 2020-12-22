China mulls heavier criminal penalties for IPR infringements

China's new draft amendment to its Criminal Law has proposed stricter punishment for intellectual property crimes

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :China's new draft amendment to its Criminal Law has proposed stricter punishment for intellectual property crimes.

The draft Amendment XI to the Criminal Law was submitted Tuesday to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for the third reading.

The maximum prison term for trademark and copyright infringements will be increased from seven years to 10 years, according to the draft amendment.