China Mulls Intensifying Statistical Supervision Through Law Amendment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) China is considering stepping up statistical supervision and increasing legal accountability to combat statistics fraud and other prominent issues through an amendment to the country's Statistics Law.

A draft amendment was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Tuesday.

To enhance statistical supervision, the draft revision stipulates establishing a systematic, efficient and legally binding statistical supervision system. It also aims to create synergy by coordinating statistical supervision with other forms of oversight.

Enterprises, public institutions and other organizations that refuse or delay the submission of statistical materials will face heavier fines. Additionally, those receiving administrative penalties for breaching this law will have such infractions recorded in their social credit system and publicly disclosed in accordance with relevant regulations, according to the draft.

Promulgated in 1983, the existing Statistics Law has gone through two revisions in 1996 and 2009, and played a key role in ensuring the orderly development of the country's statistical work.

