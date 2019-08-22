UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Mulls New Law To Improve Community Level Health Care Services

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:57 PM

China mulls new law to improve community level health care services

China's top legislature is considering a draft law on promoting basic medical and health care, which requires efforts to improve community-level health care services

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :China's top legislature is considering a draft law on promoting basic medical and health care, which requires efforts to improve community-level health care services.

The draft law was submitted for review to the bi-monthly legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which opened Thursday.

The country should develop plans to appropriately allocate medical and health resources, and take measures to prioritize the development of medical and health institutions below the county level and improve their capacities to provide services, according to the draft.

Related Topics

Congress Top

Recent Stories

Yemen's Houthis claim new attacks on Saudi border ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia announces surprise rate to offset tepid ..

7 minutes ago

Court appoints Raza Bashir as defence counsel of P ..

3 minutes ago

Case registered against Capt (Retd) Safdar, 16 ot ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of religious affairs stops pilgrims from ..

3 minutes ago

Kosovo MPs dissolve parliament, paving way for sna ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.