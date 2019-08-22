China mulls new law to improve community level health care services

China's top legislature is considering a draft law on promoting basic medical and health care, which requires efforts to improve community-level health care services

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :China's top legislature is considering a draft law on promoting basic medical and health care, which requires efforts to improve community-level health care services.

The draft law was submitted for review to the bi-monthly legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which opened Thursday.

The country should develop plans to appropriately allocate medical and health resources, and take measures to prioritize the development of medical and health institutions below the county level and improve their capacities to provide services, according to the draft.