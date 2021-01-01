UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Mulls Revising Regulation On Foreign Insurance Companies

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:44 PM

China mulls revising regulation on foreign insurance companies

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has started soliciting public opinion on a revised regulation on foreign insurance companies

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has started soliciting public opinion on a revised regulation on foreign insurance companies.

The revised regulation will mainly clarify access conditions for foreign insurers and overseas financial institutions, fine-tune shareholder change and access requirements, and scrap foreign ownership caps, according to the CBIRC.

New market access conditions will not be added and entry barriers will not be raised under the revised regulation, the CBIRC said, adding that the domestic and foreign insurers will be able to conduct business under the same rules.

The revised regulation aims at promoting a higher level opening-up while continuing to strengthen risk management and control, according to the CBIRC.

Related Topics

Business China Same Market

Recent Stories

KPK Chief Minister says Hindu saint’s shrine to ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 29 more lives, 659 new cases repor ..

24 seconds ago

NAB Multan deposits Rs 500m in national kitty in 2 ..

28 seconds ago

Kick-start Your New Year Fitness Resolutions with ..

30 minutes ago

Nigerian leader prioritizes security, economy, com ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands of criminals put behind the bar in 15-da ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.