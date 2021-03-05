China mulls whole-process qualification review mechanism in HK electoral system

A mechanism of qualification review will be established throughout the entire process to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said senior lawmaker Wang Chen on Friday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A mechanism of qualification review will be established throughout the entire process to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said senior lawmaker Wang Chen on Friday.

Wang, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks when explaining a draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR to national lawmakers.

The draft decision was submitted for deliberation to the lawmakers during the fourth session of the 13th NPC, which runs from March 5 to 11.