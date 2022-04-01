UrduPoint.com

China Must Adhere To Dynamic Zero-COVID Approach

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 07:37 PM

China must adhere to dynamic zero-COVID approach

A Chinese health expert Friday stressed that China must stick to the dynamic zero-COVID approach

BEINING, Apr 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :A Chinese health expert Friday stressed that China must stick to the dynamic zero-COVID approach.

Omicron BA.2 sub-variant spreads rapidly and will infect many people in a short time. It can still cause severe perils to a country or region, said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference.

China's COVID-19 prevention and control practice has proved that the dynamic zero-COVID approach is still the most economical and effective strategy for COVID-19 control, said Wu.

Noting the difficulty in identifying asymptomatic carriers, Wu said that big data and an updated monitoring model, which combines antigen screening with nucleic acid testing, can help find asymptomatic carriers early and cut the transmission chain.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

2 hours ago
 About 40 People, Journalists Hurt in Sri Lanka Rio ..

About 40 People, Journalists Hurt in Sri Lanka Riots - Reports

15 seconds ago
 Germany Suspends Tax Cooperation With Russia, Bela ..

Germany Suspends Tax Cooperation With Russia, Belarus - Reports

17 seconds ago
 Shanghai harvests memes from lockdown veg shortage ..

Shanghai harvests memes from lockdown veg shortage

20 seconds ago
 London Metal Exchange Suspends Placing Russian Met ..

London Metal Exchange Suspends Placing Russian Metals in Warehouses Due to Dutie ..

22 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announces endowme ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announces endowment fund for its members

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.