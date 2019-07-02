China Must Give Up 'One Country, Two Systems' to Ensure Peace With Taiwan - Minister

China plans to eventually annex Taiwan using the so-called "one country two systems" formula in Hong Kong, but the island nation has achieved a broad anti-Beijing consensus that makes the formula impossible, Taiwan Mainland Affairs Minister Chen Ming-tong told guests at the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday

"The ROC [Republic of China] is a sovereign state and Taiwan has never been a part of PRC [People's Republic of China], neither historically nor under international law," Chen said. "We will never accept one country systems. This has become a Taiwan consensus, particularly when Taiwan sees the current situation in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

"

The Republic of China existed before Chinese communists gained control of the mainland and established the People's Republic of China in 1949.

China regards Taiwan as a rebel region that should be reunited with the mainland.

Taiwanese typically pay close attention to developments in Hong Kong - a benchmark for the one country, two systems formula - and recent anti-government protests in the former British colony are expected to boost Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's bid for a second term in January 2020 elections, according to published reports.