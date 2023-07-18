Open Menu

China Must Not Use Transit Of Taiwanese Official Via US As Reason For Escalation - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 12:04 AM

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation - Blinken

The fact a senior Taiwanese official is planning to transit through the United States does not give China a pretext for provocative action, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The fact a senior Taiwanese official is planning to transit through the United States does not give China a pretext for provocative action, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The second highest ranking official in Taiwan, William Lai, will transit the United States on both the incoming and outgoing trips to Paraguay for the inauguration there, Blinken said, which is a normal practice given the distance.

"There is no reason for the PRC (China) to use this transit as a pretext for provocative action," Blinken said at a presser.

Related Topics

China Lai Paraguay United States

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

5 minutes ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

5 minutes ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

8 minutes ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

8 minutes ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

8 minutes ago
Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

8 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

35 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

40 minutes ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

35 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

36 minutes ago
 Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year ..

Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year's Time - Poll

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World