China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The fact a senior Taiwanese official is planning to transit through the United States does not give China a pretext for provocative action, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The second highest ranking official in Taiwan, William Lai, will transit the United States on both the incoming and outgoing trips to Paraguay for the inauguration there, Blinken said, which is a normal practice given the distance.

"There is no reason for the PRC (China) to use this transit as a pretext for provocative action," Blinken said at a presser.