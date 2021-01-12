UrduPoint.com
China, Myanmar Agree To Accelerate Construction Of Economic Corridor

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:05 PM

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing agreed here on Tuesday to accelerate the construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) to boost bilateral ties

NAY PYI TAW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing agreed here on Tuesday to accelerate the construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) to boost bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Wang said the main purpose of his trip is to communicate with Myanmar on implementing the results of Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic state visit last year when the two countries agreed to build the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, and exchange views on developing bilateral ties in the next stage.

As reflected by the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, China will continue to back Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty, national dignity and legitimate rights, supporting the country in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions and the Myanmar army in playing an active role in the process of the country's development transition.

China has agreed with Myanmar in principle on implementing the action plan of building the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, hoping the Myanmar army can make new contributions to the common goal of the two countries, Wang noted.

China decided to provide assistance of vaccines and medical supplies to help Myanmar fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and encouraged Chinese enterprises to carry out further vaccine cooperation with Myanmar, said Wang.

