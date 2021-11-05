UrduPoint.com

China-Myanmar Natural Gas Pipeline Transports 3.35 Bln Cubic Meters Of Natural Gas In Jan.-Sept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:52 PM

China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline transports 3.35 bln cubic meters of natural gas in Jan.-Sept.

The China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline has transported about 3.35 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first three quarters of 2021, up 4.2 percent year on year, the energy administration of southwest China's Yunnan Province said Friday

KUNMING, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline has transported about 3.35 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first three quarters of 2021, up 4.2 percent year on year, the energy administration of southwest China's Yunnan Province said Friday.

Among the amount, Yunnan consumed nearly 1.8 billion cubic meters, up 8.

1 percent year on year, the provincial energy administration said.

As of October this year, the China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline has transported a total of 32.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas since its operation in July 2013.

The 2,500-km natural gas pipeline starts from Myanmar's Kyaukpyu port. It enters China from the border city of Ruili, Yunnan, and passes through Guizhou Province and ends at Guigang City, Guangxi.

Related Topics

China Myanmar July October Border Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Brazil's gov't puts 5G network out to tender

Brazil's gov't puts 5G network out to tender

1 minute ago
 Vietnam gets angry over minister's gold-leaf steak ..

Vietnam gets angry over minister's gold-leaf steak

1 minute ago
 Singapore's retail sales grow 6.6 pct on year in S ..

Singapore's retail sales grow 6.6 pct on year in Sept

1 minute ago
 KP government to move SC against party-based LB po ..

KP government to move SC against party-based LB polls: Kamran Bangash

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi authorities urged to issue 5,000 visas for A ..

Iraqi authorities urged to issue 5,000 visas for Abdul Qadir Jilani's Urs

6 minutes ago
 Uplift projects at Abbottabad to change life stand ..

Uplift projects at Abbottabad to change life standard of locals:Mushtaq Ahmad Gh ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.