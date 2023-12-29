Open Menu

China Names Navy Ex-chief As New Defence Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) China on Friday named former navy commander Dong Jun as its new defence minister, state media said, filling a vacancy created by the surprise removal of Li Shangfu in October.

Dong was appointed at a meeting of the standing committee of China's National People's Congress, state news agency Xinhua said.

Beijing has not given an official reason for Li's removal after his seven months in the role, which followed a lengthy disappearance from public view.

Fighting alleged corruption has long been a central theme of Chinese President Xi Jinping's rule, which has been punctuated by high-level removals of officials.

Dong, born in 1961, was made commander of the navy in August 2021.

He was replaced by Hu Zhongming earlier this month.

Dong previously served as deputy commander of the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command, which includes as its area of operation the South China Sea, where Beijing has territorial disputes with neighbouring countries.

His promotion comes as a surprise, however.

Many analysts had expected Liu Zhenli, a 59-year-old general and head of China's joint staff department, to become the new defence minister.

pfc-oho/reb/tym

