BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) China's State Council has appointed Luo Huining as national security adviser to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of Hong Kong set up by fresh security law, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Luo previously served as the head of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party from June 2016 to November 2019, and in January 2020 was named as head of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong.

The committee is Hong Kong's new security authority, which was created per the national security law enacted on Tuesday. It will oversee the national security in the city and will report to the central government. The committee is chaired by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and includes the finance secretary, the justice secretary, the police commissioner, and the security secretary.

It also has a secretariat, headed by the secretary general, whose candidacy is proposed by the chief executive and approved by Beijing.

The new legislation bans separatist, subversive and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The move is supported by the Hong Kong leadership but has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed upon. According to Beijing, the new security law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the existing democratic freedoms of locals.

The legislation triggered a new wave of protests on Wednesday, resulting in hundreds of people getting arrested for violating the new law.