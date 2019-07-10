China NCPA Stages Opera "The Tales Of Hoffmann"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on Wednesday staged "The Tales of Hoffmann," a renowned opera by light opera master Jacques Offenbach.

Inspired by the life experience of the German writer and poet E.T.A Hoffmann, the opera tells love stories of Hoffmann and three women.

He experiences romantic love, but each ends in tragedy. The repeated blows make the poet lose passion for love and devote himself to art and poetry.

The NCPA production by world-acclaimed opera director Francesca Zambello is part of the NCPA International Theater Festival 2019 that will last until Sept. 22. A total of 12 plays from home and abroad are performed during the festival.