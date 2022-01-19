China needs to boost comprehensive upgrade of transportation networks

China needs to urgently push for the comprehensive upgrade of transportation networks to realize high-quality development in the area, an official with the country's top economic planner said Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :China needs to urgently push for the comprehensive upgrade of transportation networks to realize high-quality development in the area, an official with the country's top economic planner said Wednesday.

Transportation should play a leading role in China's modernization drive to provide better support for major national strategies and the overall economic and social development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), said Luo Guosan, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference.

Luo stressed transformation towards a more innovative, digitalized, and integrated system, citing the unbalanced and inadequate development of the country's transportation system.

The country will expand the network coverage in western regions, improve the transportation conditions in border areas, and promote the integration of urban and rural transportation, Luo said.

Efforts will be made to enhance the global competitiveness of the smart transportation system by empowering it with intelligent infrastructure and advanced equipment, said Luo.

The country will also expand the coverage of low-carbon transportation equipment, focusing on building charging facilities in hub stations and highway service areas."During the period, the country will continue to promote the quality development of transportation services to meet people's diversified needs and expectations for a better life," said Xu Chengguang, an official with the Ministry of Transport, at the press conference.

China has unveiled a plan outlining Primary targets for transportation network development from 2021 to 2025.High-speed railways will stretch to a total length of 50,000 km in 2025, up from 38,000 km in 2020, according to the document released by the State Council.