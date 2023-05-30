UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 11:15 PM

China Needs to Speed Up Modernization of National Security System - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said that it was crucial for China to speed up the modernization of the national security system and its capabilities, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.

"(It is important to) accelerate the modernization of the (national) security system and the capabilities to ensure national security," Xi was quoted as saying by the China Central Television.

Xi further called for better understanding of the serious and difficult situation the Chinese national security is now facing.

On Tuesday, the Chinese National Security Council of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party held a session to discuss the safety and security of the country.

