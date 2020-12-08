China and Nepal announced jointly a new measurement of Mount Everest's height, 8,848.86 m (29,032 ft), ending a longstanding argument between the two countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) China and Nepal announced jointly a new measurement of Mount Everest's height, 8,848.86 m (29,032 ft), ending a longstanding argument between the two countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The border between the two countries runs along the famous mountain.

"Just now Pres. Xi Jinping & Pres. Bidya Devi Bhandari jointly announced the new height of Mt. Qomolangma: 8848.86m. China & Nepal will continue cooperation on ecological conservation & scientific research for Mt. Qomolangma, our shared treasure & home," the ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Twitter.