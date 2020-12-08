UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Nepal Announce Unified Measurement Of Everest's Height - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

China, Nepal Announce Unified Measurement of Everest's Height - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China and Nepal announced jointly a new measurement of Mount Everest's height, 8,848.86 m (29,032 ft), ending a longstanding argument between the two countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) China and Nepal announced jointly a new measurement of Mount Everest's height, 8,848.86 m (29,032 ft), ending a longstanding argument between the two countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The border between the two countries runs along the famous mountain.

"Just now Pres. Xi Jinping & Pres. Bidya Devi Bhandari jointly announced the new height of Mt. Qomolangma: 8848.86m. China & Nepal will continue cooperation on ecological conservation & scientific research for Mt. Qomolangma, our shared treasure & home," the ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Twitter.

Related Topics

China Twitter Nepal Border Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

38 minutes ago

Borrell Says US Should Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal, I ..

2 minutes ago

Moeed calls for enhanced coordination among think ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares close with more losses

2 minutes ago

Briton, 90, first person to receive Pfizer Covid v ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief urges quick restoration of rule of law in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.