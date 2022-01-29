UrduPoint.com

China Never Manipulates COVID-19 Test Results, Say Beijing 2022 Organizers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 07:14 PM

China never manipulates COVID-19 test results, say Beijing 2022 organizers

Manipulating COVID-19 test results is unnecessary, and China will never do that, said Huang Chun, deputy director general of the Pandemic Prevention and Control Office of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Manipulating COVID-19 test results is unnecessary, and China will never do that, said Huang Chun, deputy director general of the Pandemic Prevention and Control Office of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee.

Commenting on foreign media reports suggesting China's potential manipulation of the test results to influence the athletes, Huang assured a press briefing on Saturday that the test results are authentic.

Inside the closed-loop, all the COVID-19 tests are PCR tests, which are recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as well as medical experts from home and abroad.

"For the testing, we selected qualified laboratories. They've been recognized by public health authorities in China. Equipped with accredited testing reagents and equipment, they follow standard and strict procedures in testing and have a comprehensive management system to ensure quality and bio-safety.

Medical personnel in sampling and testing, all with professional backgrounds, have gone through training before performing their tasks," he said.

Huang added that Chinese authorities frequently visit those laboratories to review their quality as well as safety, and a positive result will only be confirmed by a second test. Dr Brian McCloskey, the Chair of the Beijing 2022 Medical Expert Panel, also confirmed that tests in Beijing 2022 are up to international standards and follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"I want all athletes and stakeholders to feel assured. There is no need to really question the credibility of our systems," Huang added.

Related Topics

World China Visit Beijing International Olympic Committee Media All From

Recent Stories

4 accused held in reporter murder case:CCPO

4 accused held in reporter murder case:CCPO

7 seconds ago
 Development projects in AJK to change socio-econom ..

Development projects in AJK to change socio-economic fabric: AJK PM

9 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

10 seconds ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Giuliano Amato Elect ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuliano Amato Elected President of Constitutional ..

12 seconds ago
 Moeed, Afghan leadership discuss matters of mutual ..

Moeed, Afghan leadership discuss matters of mutual interest

5 minutes ago
 Steps afoot to provide basic health facilities to ..

Steps afoot to provide basic health facilities to masses at their doorsteps: Dog ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>