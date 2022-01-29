China never manipulates COVID-19 test results, say Beijing 2022 organizers

Manipulating COVID-19 test results is unnecessary, and China will never do that, said Huang Chun, deputy director general of the Pandemic Prevention and Control Office of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Manipulating COVID-19 test results is unnecessary, and China will never do that, said Huang Chun, deputy director general of the Pandemic Prevention and Control Office of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee.

Commenting on foreign media reports suggesting China's potential manipulation of the test results to influence the athletes, Huang assured a press briefing on Saturday that the test results are authentic.

Inside the closed-loop, all the COVID-19 tests are PCR tests, which are recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as well as medical experts from home and abroad.

"For the testing, we selected qualified laboratories. They've been recognized by public health authorities in China. Equipped with accredited testing reagents and equipment, they follow standard and strict procedures in testing and have a comprehensive management system to ensure quality and bio-safety.

Medical personnel in sampling and testing, all with professional backgrounds, have gone through training before performing their tasks," he said.

Huang added that Chinese authorities frequently visit those laboratories to review their quality as well as safety, and a positive result will only be confirmed by a second test. Dr Brian McCloskey, the Chair of the Beijing 2022 Medical Expert Panel, also confirmed that tests in Beijing 2022 are up to international standards and follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"I want all athletes and stakeholders to feel assured. There is no need to really question the credibility of our systems," Huang added.